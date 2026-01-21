WWE RAW Fails To Make Netflix Global Top 10 On January 12

WWE Raw saw its Netflix momentum cool off during the mid-January stretch, with the January 12, 2026 episode failing to register on the platform’s global charts.

According to Netflix Tudum, the January 12 edition of Raw did not crack Netflix’s global Top 10 for the week. Because of that, Netflix did not release official worldwide viewership or hours-watched data for the episode.

While Raw did manage to place sixth in the United States, its international performance fell short—keeping it off the global rankings entirely.

The underwhelming January 12 performance came just one week after Raw briefly re-entered Netflix’s global Top 10 on January 5, driven largely by a heavily promoted Stranger Things crossover. That episode reportedly pulled in 3.2 million global views, landing 10th worldwide and 6th in the U.S.

For context, the 10th-ranked program globally during the January 12 tracking period—Marcello Hernández: American Boy—recorded 2.5 million views, suggesting Raw finished below that mark for the week.

Outside of the January 5 spike, Raw has not appeared on Netflix’s global charts since December 8, reinforcing the idea that the crossover-driven surge was short-lived.

Despite the Netflix dip, Raw continued to perform well on YouTube, where several clips from the January 12 episode drew strong engagement. WWE’s official channel posted the following top five most-viewed highlights from the show:

Bron Breakker gets suspended for attacking Adam Pearce – 1,000,000 views

CM Punk will give Finn Bálor a World Heavyweight Title Match – 789,000 views

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY brawl with three elite Raw tag teams – 413,000 views

Gunther steals a win from AJ Styles in Düsseldorf, Germany – 317,000 views

Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez become No. 1 Contenders – 302,000 views

The data suggests Raw remains capable of delivering strong domestic interest and viral clips, but sustaining global Netflix traction continues to be a challenge without crossover events or major tentpole angles.

With the Royal Rumble approaching and several major storylines heating up, WWE will be looking to turn short-term buzz into sustained international engagement on Netflix in the weeks ahead.

For full coverage, make sure to check out complete WWE Raw results every Monday night.