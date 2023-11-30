WWE RAW Match Producers For This Week’s Post-Survivor Series Show

The following producers worked the following matches on the November 27, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 11/27/2023

-Michael Hayes produced Randy Orton’s opening show promo, as well as his matchup against Dominik Mysterio.

-Adam Pearce and Petey Williams produced the Tag Team Turmoil tournament that was won by the Creed brothers.

-Shane Helms produced the Cody Rhodes promo, which saw him get attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura.

-Shawn Daivari produced the Bronson Reed vs. Ivar match.

-Jason Jordaon produced the Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark match.

-Bobby Roode produced the Seth Rollins promo, which saw him get attacked by Drew McIntyre.

-TJ Wilson produced the WWE women’s tag team title matchup.

-Bobby Roode also produced the Duke Hudson vs. Charlie Dempsey matchup that will air on MAIN EVENT.

-Nick Aldis produced the Apollow Crews vs. Riley Osbourne matchup that will air on MAIN EVENT.