WWE RAW Match, Segment Set For Next Week

The lineup is starting to take shape for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, it was announced that “The Best in the World” CM Punk will be appearing on next week’s show from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Also announced for the March 25, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw next week from AllState Arena in Chicago, Ill. is Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh in singles action.

