WWE RAW Nearly Sold Out For Monday Night In Charlotte

Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is a hot ticket!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that WWE has sold 6,510 tickets for next week’s three-hour red brand show on the USA Network.

1,597 tickets remain for the event, which is set up for 8,107 seats.

WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled to emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 4, 2023.

Scheduled for next week’s WWE Raw in Charlotte is GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Matt Riddle & Drew McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders.

