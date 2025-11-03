WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (11/3/2025): Rio Rancho, NM.

WWE Raw is LIVE tonight from Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Advertised for the post-Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of WWE Raw, which officially kicks off the road to WWE Survivor Series, are the following matches and segments:

* CM Punk to appear

* Penta vs. El Grande Americano

* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

* Nikki Bella & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez)

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

