WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (11/3/2025): Rio Rancho, NM.

WWE Raw is LIVE tonight from Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
Advertised for the post-Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of WWE Raw, which officially kicks off the road to WWE Survivor Series, are the following matches and segments:
* CM Punk to appear
* Penta vs. El Grande Americano
* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
* Nikki Bella & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez)
* WWE World Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.