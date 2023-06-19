WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/19/2023): Cleveland, OH.

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus in the final Money In The Bank qualifying match.

Also scheduled for this week’s Raw is Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins’ latest Open Challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

