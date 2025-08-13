WWE Raw Ranks #5 Globally On Netflix, Highest Viewership Since April

For the week of August 4–10, 2025, WWE Raw ranked as the #5 English-language television show globally on Netflix.

The August 4th episode drew 3.0 million views and racked up 6.1 million hours viewed worldwide.

This marks a significant rebound for the red brand, snapping a three-week streak of 2.7 million viewers. The 3.0 million figure is Raw’s highest viewership since late April, while the 6.1 million hours viewed is its best performance since early February 2025.

Raw’s impressive showing placed it just behind the debut of Wednesday: Season 2, which dominated the chart with a massive 50 million views.

The episode was headlined by a World Heavyweight Championship bout, where Damian Priest successfully retained against Seth Rollins. The show also featured a heated in-ring confrontation between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, and a brother-vs-brother clash where Jey Uso defeated Solo Sikoa.