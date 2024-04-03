WWE RAW Ratings For Episode On Monday, April 1, 2024

F4WOnline.com is reporting that the Monday, April 1, 2024, WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw averaged 1.78 million viewers.

That is up from last week’s show on 3/25, which drew 1.68 million viewers.

The 4/1 show this week in Brooklyn, N.Y. drew a 0.59 rating in the key 18-to-49 year old demographic, which was also up from the 3/25 show in Chicago, Ill., which drew a 0.57 rating in the coveted 18-49 demo.

Raw was fourth for the night on cable behind two NCAA Elite Eight women’s college basketball tournament games and the pre-game show.

The show actually had a strong commercial-free first hour with 1.95 million viewers and a 0.65 rating in 18-49. The second hour drew 1.76 million viewers, while the third and final hour drew 1.64 million viewers.

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw emanated from a sold out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and featured appearances by The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and others in the final red brand show leading up to WrestleMania XL.