WWE RAW Results – June 19, 2023

WWE RAW returns on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus in the final Money In The Bank qualifying match.

Also scheduled for this week’s RAW is Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins’ latest Open Challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE RAW RESULTS (6/19/2023)

WWE RAW RESULTS (6/19/2023)

the John Cena-narrated "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature airs to get us off-and-running with this week's live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

We then shoot inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. where the camera pans the crowd and we hear Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the show.

Finn Balor Attacks Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

From there, we hear “BURN IT DOWN!!” followed by 10,000+ fans singing along with the theme music of the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins emerges and conducts the fans as he begins making his way to the ring.

He settles inside the squared circle and continues conducting the fans as they proceed to sing along with his catchy-ass entrance music. Out of nowhere, he is ambushed and attacked from behind by Finn Balor.

The Judgment Day leader beats down “The Visionary” in the ring and continues his attack on the floor. A ton of referees and officials rush down to break things up. Balor backs off, but then turns and runs back at Rollins, leaping off the ring steps and connecting with his Coup de Graces stomp.

Again the officials pull Balor back and hold him away from a laid out Rollins. As Rollins starts to get up, we see Balor break free and hit another stomp. Once more he is held back and a third time he runs around the group of officials and hits a big stomp, this time to the bread-basket of the champ. We head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see officials helping Rollins backstage as he shouts, “Where’s he at?!” Balor appears from behind and sneaks in another ambush attack. He slams him into a bunch of crap and then chokes him with his foot while he says, “For seven years I’ve been waiting for this!”

The Miz Issues Open Challenge: Tommaso Ciampa Answers

As the commentators address the situation, we hear The Miz in the ring. He says he doesn’t care about Seth’s problems, he wants to talk about his own problems. He complains about having his goal of becoming champion cut-short as he wears his “HELLO: My balls are MASSIVE” t-shirt.

The Miz goes on to issue his own open challenge here tonight in Cleveland. He says he wants to show the crowd full of losers what a winner looks like. He waits to see who will answer the challenge.

Tommaso Ciampa’s theme hits and for the first time in nine months, out comes Tommaso Ciampa.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz

The commentators play it off like Ciampa coming out has nothing to do with Miz’s challenge. Miz is smiling and happy to see him. Ciampa enters the ring and immediately decks “The Most Must-See Superstar.”

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Ciampa takes Miz out to the floor and bounces his dome off the commentary table multiple times. Ciampa sits on top of the table and plays to the crowd.

Back in the ring,. Ciampa continues to take it to The Miz. Ciampa hits a pair of clotheslines and then lowers his knee pad and waits for Miz to get up. When he does, Ciampa goes to finish him off, but Miz side-steps him and connects with a DDT.

Miz enjoys a couple of moments in the offensive driver’s seat, but then Ciampa takes back over and ultimately connects with his finisher this time to wrap this one up with a pin fall victory.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

The Judgment Day Delivers Message To Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes

We hear the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day’s theme song and out comes the entire group, as the ring announcer introduces SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the group still at the top of the entrance ramp. Finn Balor gets on the mic and tells Seth Rollins that his little open challenge for tonight has been cancelled.

He says it’s cancelled because he’s the only person who is going to take the WWE World Heavyweight Championship off of him. Balor says to the fans that since they like singing Rollins’ music so much, they can sing it at his funeral.

Rhea Ripley tells the fans to shut up and sit down. He tells the fans that Finn Balor is going to bring the WWE World Heavyweight Championship home to The Judgment Day after WWE Money In The Bank.

She says she has the women’s division on lock down. She says Damian Priest is going to win the Money In The Bank. She then mentions how her Latino Heat, her Dom-Dom, is going to take out their favorite, Cody Rhodes.

Damian Priest begins speaking in Spanish. He then brings up Cody saying Dom is picking a fight he can’t win. He warns Cody to keep his mouth shut or he’ll never fight with anyone ever again.

Dominik Mysterio goes to take his turn on the mic and like clockwork, the fans completely drown him out with loud boos. He tries multiple times, but each time the fans drown him out to the point of deafening boos.

He finally forges ahead and vows to end Cody Rhodes. He challenges Cody and two partners of his choosing to face off against himself and his fellow Judgment Day brothers tonight.

Looking Back At Jey Uso’s Decision & Collapse Of The Bloodline

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves introduce the SmackDown, I mean, Bloodline recap video package of the week. With that said, we take an extensive look at what transpired during Jey Uso’s Bloodline decision segment on this past Friday night’s show.

The segment wraps up with the announcement of The Bloodline Civil War showdown between the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and The Usos at WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

Sami Zayn Tells Kevin Owens He Has An Anger Problem

We shoot backstage after the video package wraps up and we see Byron Saxton, who introduces his guests at this time. On that note, we see the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Saxton asks for Zayn’s thoughts on the collapse of The Bloodline. Before Zayn can answer, we hear Owens go into one of his temper tantrums about why they are being asked about The Bloodline week after week still at this point.

Zayn says it’s a fair question. Owens disagrees. Zayn then brings up the fact that he feels Owens has an anger problem. Owens, enraged, questions this. Zayn makes a proposal and we will find out if it’s true, as Owens has been challenged to go the rest of the night without losing his cool.

Owens forces himself to try and pretend he’s cool, calm and collected and he agrees to it. Zayn looks at Saxton and jokes about how it’s been 20 years of this.

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

It’s time to head back to the ring for our next match of the evening. With that in mind, we hear the theme song for The Complaint Department duo of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

As the two head to the ring, we shift gears and jump into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see social media footage that shows a bunch of random entitled Karen clips and then we see a new one that shows Chelsea Green in a road rage incident, throwing her coffee at some random driver.

When we return live we see Green reacting to the video, claiming it wasn’t her. We then see split-screen “earlier today” footage of Deville and Green bickering with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter backstage.

Back live, the theme for the reigning NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions hits and out they come for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Kicking things off for their respective teams is Green and Chance. This one doesn’t last long at all. The Chelsea freak-out video might’ve been longer than the match. Chance hits her crazy 450 splash off the top-rope for the win.

Winners: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Cathy Kelley Interviews Cody Rhodes In The Arena

The commentary duo of Patrick and Graves are shown on-camera to introduce our next segment of the evening. With that said, they send things over to Cathy Kelley, who is standing at the top of the entrance ramp.

Cathy introduces her guest at this time, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. His theme hits and out he comes to a mega-reaction as always. He joins Kelley at the top of the entrance ramp and his music fades down.