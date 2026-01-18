WWE RAW Returning To London At The O2 Arena This June

WWE held last Friday night’s episode of SmackDown at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London, England. The company has announced it will return to London later this year.

WWE and The O2 Arena confirmed that RAW will take place in London on Monday, June 22nd, at the iconic venue.

Additionally, fans can sign up for ticket pre-sale information on the company’s official website.

The promotional graphic for the event features reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, Penta, Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, and The New Day.

WWE last held an episode of RAW in London on March 31, 2025, at The O2 Arena.