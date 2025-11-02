WWE Raw Updates For November 3, 2025

Adam Pearce touched down on social media on Sunday afternoon to deliver some updates for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

In his usual Sunday video offering, the red brand shot-caller confirmed that new WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will be in the house on Monday’s WWE on Netflix red brand program.

Additionally, a new pair of matches were made official for the post-Saturday Night’s Main Event edition of WWE Raw.

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors, and Penta vs. El Grande Americano have also been added to the lineup for Raw.

Previously announced for the November 3 episode is WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defending against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, as well as Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

