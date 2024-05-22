WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 5/20/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.733 million viewers, with a rating of 0.56 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 9.06% from this past week’s 1.589 million viewers and up 5.66% from last week’s rating of 0.53 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “Main Event” Jey Uso taking on Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER in a WWE King of the Ring tournament Semifinals Round Match.