WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 6/3/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.679 million viewers, with a rating of 0.53 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 0.65% from this past week’s 1.690 million viewers and down 3.64% from last week’s rating of 0.55 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by The Judgment Day’s World Heavyweight Champion “El Champeon” Damian Priest taking on WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a singles match.