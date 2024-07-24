WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 7/22/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.790 million viewers, with a rating of 0.59 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 7.25% from this past week’s 1.669 million viewers and up 5.36% from last week’s rating of 0.56 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and “Main Event” Jey Uso taking on The Judgment Day (WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) in a tag team match.