WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 7/8/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s post-WWE Money in the Bank episode of RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.750 million viewers, with a rating of 0.59 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 6.82% from this past week’s 1.878 million viewers and down 4.84% from last week’s rating of 0.62 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio taking on LWO’s Zelina Vega and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match.