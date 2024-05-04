WWE Releases Another Talent

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released a total of ten starts from the NXT roster, including Drew Gulak, Ezekiel Balogun, Julian Baldi, Trey Bearhill, Emma Maria Diaz, Valentina Feroz, Keyshawn Leflore, Darrell Mason, Vlad Pavlenko and Kiyah Saint.

According to PWInsider.com, NXT star Boa has been released from his contract as well to join the ten other stars. The report also notes that these talents were released from their contracts because they have not been used in any significant fashion as of late.