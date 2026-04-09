WWE Reportedly Reworks SmackDown Plans Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE is said to be making late creative adjustments ahead of this Friday’s SmackDown as the company continues its build toward WrestleMania 42.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, several elements of the show have been reworked following fan reaction to the recent segment involving Pat McAfee, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton. There had reportedly been discussions about incorporating additional outside involvement — with Jelly Roll among the names considered — but WWE has since revisited its approach to the storyline.

Sources indicate that CM Punk’s promo on Monday’s Raw signaled a shift in direction, with creative plans becoming increasingly fluid throughout the week. Notably, Punk’s remarks were not part of the original plan as of last Friday, when McAfee was revealed as Orton’s ally on SmackDown.

McAfee made his return to WWE last week, aligning himself with Orton and participating in an attack on Rhodes. He later stated that Orton would “save the business” by capturing his 15th world championship at WrestleMania 42.

Punk responded on Raw with a promo that reportedly went off script, referring to McAfee as “Pat MAGAfee” while also calling for WWE to lower ticket prices — adding further intrigue to the evolving storyline.

On Wednesday, McAfee confirmed that The Pat McAfee Show will not air on Thursday or Friday, as he will be in San Jose for SmackDown.

“Friday night, live from San Jose. I think I got some things to say. I think we will have a good time there on SmackDown,” McAfee said.

This week’s SmackDown will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, serving as the final episode before WrestleMania 42. Randy Orton is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the Night One main event on April 18.