WWE Reportedly Shelves The Usos’ New Theme Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE has reportedly decided to put The Usos’ new entrance theme on hold after it failed to resonate with fans during a recent appearance at Madison Square Garden.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the company made the call following a lukewarm reception from the live crowd, despite the track having been in development for several months. The theme represented a notable investment from WWE’s production team but ultimately did not generate the response the company was aiming for.

With WrestleMania 42 fast approaching, the timing of the decision has added urgency. WWE is said to be prioritizing a more engaging and crowd-friendly entrance for The Usos heading into the biggest event of the year. Returning to a more familiar theme is viewed as a way to maximize audience interaction, particularly given the scale and energy of a WrestleMania crowd compared to weekly television shows.

This move is the latest in a series of creative tweaks WWE has made in recent days. Reports earlier in the week indicated that SmackDown plans were also adjusted following fan reactions to a segment involving Pat McAfee, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton. Additionally, CM Punk’s promo on Raw reportedly influenced further changes to the company’s creative direction.

The Usos are currently scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 42 Night One on April 18 in Las Vegas. They will team with LA Knight in a six-man tag team match against Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed.