WWE Reverses Decision On WrestleMania 42 Watch Party Restrictions

As reported by PWMania.com, there was a previous announcement that Las Vegas venues would be prohibited from hosting watch parties for WrestleMania 42.

The restriction applied to all locations within a 50-mile radius of Allegiant Stadium, and a similar blackout was expected for the Elimination Chamber event in Chicago.

However, according to Fightful Select, the ban has now been lifted, and there has been positive progress over the past week. Circa Las Vegas’ Stadium Swim has confirmed that the blackout is no longer in effect.

This is a significant change from just a week ago, when some venues spoke with WWE and believed the restriction would remain in place.

The blackouts were initially intended to encourage ticket sales for the events, but many casinos, hotels, and other establishments expressed frustration over the situation.

Local city officials also voiced their concerns, with one anonymous source stating that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors paid a site fee to generate economic benefits for the entire city, rather than just for WWE and Allegiant Stadium.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.