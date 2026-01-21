WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event Results From Brussels, Belgium 1/20/2026

The following results are from Tuesday’s WWE Road to Royal Rumble live event at the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– RHIYO’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The Genius Of The Sky” IYO SKY def. The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez in a Singles Match.

– Dragon Lee def. The New Day’s Xavier Woods in a Singles Match.

– Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri def. The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez in a Singles Match.

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk and “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles def. The Vision (“The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan def. Lyra Valkyria in a Singles Match.

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER def. The Usos’ WWE World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso in a Singles Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre (c) via DQ in an Undisputed WWE Championship Match but McIntyre retains his championship.