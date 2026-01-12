WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event Results From Copenhagen, Denmark 1/11/2026

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road to Royal Rumble live event at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– The Usos’ WWE World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso def. The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor in a Singles Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan def. Lyra Valkyria in a Singles Match.

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER def. Sami Zayn in a Singles Match.

– Alexa Bliss def. The Kabuki Warriors’ “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane in a Singles Match.

– “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

– “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Wyatt Sicks (WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan and Uncle Howdy) def. MFT (JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) def. The Vision’s “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.