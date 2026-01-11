WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland 1/10/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Road To Royal Rumble
WWE Road To Royal Rumble

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road to Royal Rumble live event at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– The Usos’ WWE World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso def. The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor in a Singles Match.

– “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in a Tag Team Match.

– Alexa Bliss def. The Kabuki Warriors’ “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane in a Singles Match.

– The Wyatt Sicks (WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan and Uncle Howdy) def. MFT (JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan def. Lyra Valkyria in a Singles Match.

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER def. Sami Zayn in a Singles Match.

– “The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) def. The Vision’s “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

