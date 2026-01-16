WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event Results From Newcastle, England 1/15/2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE Road to Royal Rumble live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER def. Sami Zayn in a Singles Match.

– Bayley and Charlexa (“The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss) def. The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane) and The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Shinsuke Nakamura def. “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov in a Singles Match.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans vs. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker becomes a tag team match due to interference.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk def. The Vision (“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed) in a Tag Team Match.

– “The Man” Becky Lynch (c) def. Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri to retain her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

– The Wyatt Sicks (WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan and Uncle Howdy) def. MFT (JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre (c) via DQ in an Undisputed WWE Championship Match but McIntyre retains his championship.