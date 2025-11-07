WWE Road To WrestleMania 42 Tour Updates For 2026

WWE issued the following:

WWE announces 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown as part of 2026 Road to WrestleMania Tour

WWE has announced 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown as part of its Road to WrestleMania Tour in 2026. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. local via WWE.com/Events.

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. local. To register to be the first to hear about presale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

* Monday, Feb. 2: Philadelphia – Raw at Xfinity Mobile Arena

* Friday, Feb. 6: Charlotte, N.C. – SmackDown at Spectrum Center

* Monday, Feb. 9: Cleveland – Raw at Rocket Arena

* Friday, Feb. 13: Dallas – SmackDown at American Airlines Center

* Monday, Feb. 16: Memphis, Tenn. – Raw at FedExForum

* Friday, Feb. 20: Sunrise, Fla. – SmackDown at Amerant Bank Arena

* Monday, Feb. 23: Atlanta – Raw at State Farm Arena

* Friday, Feb. 27: Louisville, Ky. – SmackDown at KFC Yum! Center

* Monday, March 2: Indianapolis – Raw at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

* Friday, March 20: Raleigh, N.C. – SmackDown at Lenovo Center

* Friday, April 3: St. Louis, – SmackDown at Enterprise Center

WrestleMania 42 scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on April 18 and April 19, 2026.