WWE Royal Rumble 2026 To Air In Theaters Nationwide Via Fandango

WWE has partnered with Fandango to showcase their Premium Live Events (PLEs) in theaters since July 2025, and the 2026 Royal Rumble event is no exception.

According to an announcement on Fandango’s official website, the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble will be available in theaters on Saturday, January 31st, with tickets now on sale.

Additionally, several promotions are available for the event, including a “buy one ticket, get one kids’ ticket free” deal. The ticket must have a value of $11 or less, including fees.

The 2026 Royal Rumble PLE will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.