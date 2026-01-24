WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Preview For Tonight (1/24/2026): Montreal, QC., CAN.

WWE returns live from Canada for the second night in a row this evening.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event goes down tonight on Peacock from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The following matches are advertised for the January 24 show:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

* AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships)

* Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams (WWE Championship No. 1 Contender Match)

Join us here tonight for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results.