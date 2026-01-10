WWE Set To Hold First Official Talent Tryouts Since SummerSlam 2025

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com first reported, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com later confirmed, that WWE is set to hold its first official talent tryouts next week since SummerSlam weekend in 2025.

The sessions will take place in Orlando, Florida.

The report also noted that these tryouts aim to evaluate a diverse range of prospects, including collegiate athletes, independent wrestlers, and international performers. Holding the tryouts in Orlando offers a practical advantage, as WWE’s Performance Center is nearby, enabling evaluators to conduct controlled, efficient sessions.

Recruits will be assessed in the ring and physically and mentally, all under the supervision of WWE coaches, trainers, and talent scouts. Evaluations often extend beyond a single day, especially if some prospects demonstrate significant potential.

Historically, these tryouts have produced notable names, such as Roxanne Perez and Tony D’Angelo, highlighting WWE’s emphasis on these sessions as a crucial foundation for future storytelling and building roster depth. While WWE has not disclosed the number of prospects expected to attend, the focus will be on versatility.

Officials typically seek candidates with athletic backgrounds, coachability, and presence, rather than polished television skills. The objective is to build NXT’s roster with adaptable talent that can develop within WWE’s system.