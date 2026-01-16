WWE Shifting Focus Back To Independent Wrestling Talent

WWE is reportedly adjusting its talent acquisition strategy for the year ahead, signaling a renewed emphasis on experienced independent wrestlers rather than strictly recruiting from the collegiate athletics pipeline.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE plans to conduct a significant number of tryouts in 2026 aimed specifically at talent from the independent wrestling scene. The move represents a noticeable shift away from the company’s recent heavy reliance on its Next In Line (NIL) program, which prioritized college athletes with little to no prior wrestling background.

“The company will be holding a significant amount of tryouts this year with indie talent and they’ve done another about-face (this always happens) regarding less college athletes and more indie talent.”

The report notes that two well-known figures are leading the charge in identifying potential signees. William Regal and Gabe Sapolsky are reportedly overseeing scouting efforts on the independent circuit. Both bring extensive experience in talent development, with Sapolsky’s résumé including major roles in promotions such as EVOLVE and Ring of Honor, while Regal has long been respected for his eye for in-ring and character potential.

Meltzer also detailed the key traits WWE is prioritizing as it reassesses its recruitment model. While in-ring experience is back in focus, the company is placing particular emphasis on presentation and communication skills.

“They are looking for people with the right kind of body and want people who can do promos.”

The strategic pivot suggests WWE is aiming to strike a new balance—combining the polish and athleticism of its developmental system with the seasoned instincts, mic skills, and ring awareness that independent wrestlers often bring.

As tryouts ramp up throughout the year, the shift could open the door for a wave of indie standouts to enter the WWE system, marking a familiar cycle in the company’s evolving approach to talent development.