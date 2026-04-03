The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Gateway to The West.”

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The following are WWE SmackDown results for April 3, 2026.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – APRIL 3, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We then see the usual show-opening video package highlights of past actions leading up to tonight, as well the various Superstar arrival shots.

Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes & Pat McAfee Open Up The Show

Inside the arena, Randy Orton’s music hits and out he comes. A “Randy” chant from the fans and he smiles in the ring. Orton asks the fans what do they want to talk about. He says it’s no secret that this is his home town. He was raised there from a very young man, he still calls St. Louis home.

He says the next time they will see him in this arena, he will have number 15 firmly planted around his waist. Orton says but he is not doing this for them, he is doing this for himself, for his family and for his real home which is not St. Louis. It is the six people in the front row, that is who he is doing it for.

He says at WrestleMania 42, he will walk out of Vegas with the Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist. He says Cody Rhodes, whether he walks, crawls, carried, stretchered out of Vegas, Cody is going home from WrestleMania 42 empty handed. Orton says Cody gave him his blessing, it’s not personal between them.

Cody said he can be the viper, to be what he needed to be, to be the best version of himself. He said he can listen to the voices, Orton says he saw the voices talking to him too, he saw him in the ring with Stephanie McMahon. He says Stephanie was not lying when she told Cody that Cody could not beat him.

And the voices in Cody’s head are telling him the same thing. Orton tells Cody that Cody is not a killer. What he has awoken inside him, there is no putting back to bed. As he continues, he is cut off by Rhodes’ theme music. “The American Nightmare” walks to the ring with a dead-serious look in his eyes.

Once Rhodes reaches the ring, he walks through the ropes and the fight is immediately off-and-running. Orton and Rhodes begin brawling and duking it out. As Rhodes starts to get the better of things, out of nowhere, we see someone hit the ring in an RKO shirt and low-blow him.

We discover that it is Pat McAfee. McAfee takes his sunglasses down and flashes and evil smirk. He and Orton continue beating Rhodes down more. Nick Aldis and a bunch of officials run down to the ring, but Orton with a chair keeps them at ringside as McAfee explains his actions.

McAfee says about a month ago, he was asked when he was going to return and he said he thought that the business passed him by. He couldn’t watch, he thought it was absolute shit. Orton hits Cody with the chair. Pat says Orton called him and told him that the business didn’t pass him by, it just went in a direction they didn’t like.

Pat mentions the WWE Attitude era fan and he starts to what. The one’s who walked around and said if ya smell, the fans that put this company on their backs to launch it into a multi billion universe, they have been forgotten about.

He asks why is it when he turns on WWE TV, he has to see two five foot five wrestlers do a 45 minute iron man match for five weeks straight when Randy Orton is around. Why does he turn on Netflix and he sees all of gorilla beeping themselves when Randy Orton is around.

He says tickets for WrestleMania are still somehow available when Randy Orton is around. And SmackDown, fresh off the worst rated episode of all time, has a puppet for a Champion. A man that represents everything that they hate. Pat says he is the one on the phone telling Randy Orton that he has to kill everything.

It’s because the business that Cody is leading is terrible and Orton will save the f business. Orton and Pat walk to the back and through gorilla as the show heads into a commercial break. When the show returns, Orton and McAfee are shown walking and exiting the building.

McAfee tells Orton he thinks what they just did accomplished the goal. Orton agrees. McAfee mentions again how Orton is going to save the business, and the two leave.

Rhea Ripley vs. Michin

Back inside the arena, we head down to ringside for our first match of the evening, which features Rhea Ripley going one-on-one against Michin. The bell rings, Michin runs at Ripley and Ripley kicks her to the corner. Ripley punches Michin several times and then hammers a shoulder into her.

Michin is whipped to the other end and Ripley spears her in the corner. Ripley hits a Fall-away Slam and Ripley notices Jade Cargill making her way to the ring. Ripley hits another Fall-away Slam on Michin. Cargill distracts Ripley and Michin slams Ripley down with a released German Suplex.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see the match still in progress, with things quickly starting to pick up. Michin chokes Ripley in the corner and then chops Ripley. Ripley rolls up Michin for a near fall.

Michin takes down Ripley and covers her and Ripley kicks out. Ripley is choked on the middle rope and Michin kicks Ripley in the head. Michin gets some shots on Ripley and Ripley fires back with some forearms. Michin gets Ripley on the mat and covers her for a two count.

Ripley is kicked and then locked in a body-scissors submission. Ripley powers out and suplexes Michin. Ripley and Michin punch and slap each other and then move to hitting each other with forearms. Ripley clotheslines and kicks Michin and then slams her down. Michin is kicked into the corner.

Michin headbutts Ripley and Ripley headbutts her back. Ripley hits a Razor’s Edge followed by a running knee and covers Michin for a near fall. Michin reverses a RipTide and slams down Ripley. Ripley dodges Michin in the corner and Michin hits a dragon-rana spike DDT and then hits Eat Defeat and Ripley kicks out at two.

Michin powerbombs Ripley and Ripley throws Michin with a back body drop. Ripley gets Michin in a Prism Lock and Michin taps out. After the match, B-Fab attacks Ripley and Ripley takes down B-Fab. Cargill gets in the ring and Michin attacks Ripley. Ripley gets triple teamed and Cargill goes to hit Jaded on Ripley and Iyo Sky comes.

Cargill leaves the ring and Sky beats on both Michin and B-Fab. Sky and Ripley hit a double dropkick sending Michin and B-Fab out of the ring. Ripley and Sky celebrate. That’s how the post-match scene wraps up. The show moves on from there.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Backstage With Aleister Black & Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona is in medical and he is approached by Aleister Black and Zelina Vega. Cardona says if they want to take credit for turning Randy Orton to the dark side. Cardona suggests they fight tonight. It looks like that is set for later in the show.

Backstage With Solo Sikoa & The MFTs

Solo Sikoa is with The MFTs backstage. He talks about being challenged by Uncle Howdy tonight. He asks one of the MFTs to take out Howdy. Tama Tonga asks why they’re fighting for a lantern and says it’s caused them nothing but problems.

From there, Sikoa tells Tonga to go out and fight for the lantern. Tonga says he will handle Howdy and he wants to go out alone. Sikoa tells him not to mess this up. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into another commercial break.

Backstage With Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY

When the show returns, we shoot backstage where we see Rhea Ripley has an ice pack and is with IYO SKY. In comes Cathy Kelley. Rhea tells her that Jade has proven to her that she can’t do it on her own but she didn’t think she had a backup plan.

The difference between her and Jade is Jade Cargill has followers. She has friends. IYO says they are best friends and no matter what, she will always have her back. Rhea says when they are together, they are unstoppable. And that is why at WrestleMania, she will be walking out the new Women’s Champion.

Uncle Howdy vs. Tama Tonga

Inside the arena we return, as we head back down to ringside for our second match of the evening. Uncle Howdy and Tama Tonga make their respective ring entrances, and then the bell sounds to get this one-on-one match officially off-and-running.

Howdy gets Tonga in the corner at the bell and goes for the Mandible Claw and Tonga avoids it. Howdy kicks Tonga in the corner and Tonga fires back with punches to Howdy. Tonga chokes out Howdy on the ropes. On that note, we shift gears and settle into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Howdy and Tonga still going at it. Tonga punches Howdy in the middle of the ring. Tonga connects with elbows on Howdy and chokes him on the middle rope. Tonga drives some elbows into Howdy and then drop kicks him in the corner. Howdy gets his pressure points poked grounding him.

Howdy powers out and gets to his feet and hits a stunner on Tonga. Howdy slams into Tonga in the corner and Tonga runs at Howdy and clotheslines him to the mat. Tonga kicks Howdy in the corner. Tonga runs at Howdy and Howdy catches Tonga and gets Tonga in the Mandible Claw. Solo Sikoa comes out with the lantern.

Howdy breaks the hold on Tonga. Howdy is distracted and Tonga knocks Howdy down. The ref and Tonga tell Sikoa to leave and this distraction causes Tonga to walk into Sister Abigail and Howdy gets the win. Tonga and Sikoa argue. Sikoa says to give him the latern. Tonga gives it to Howdy. Sikoa is pissed as Tonga tries reasoning with him.

Winner: Uncle Howdy

Backstage With Danhausen, R-Truth, Kit Wilson & The Miz

Now we shift gears and shoot backstage, where we see Kit Wilson and The Miz walking and talking. Wilson says he believes Danhausen cursed him. The Miz says there is no curse and they come by R-Truth.

The Miz goes off on Truth and says Truth always gets everything. Truth says he and Damian Priest should take on Wilson and The Miz. Wilson is stoked they have a title match tonight. The Miz is surprised and happy, too.

Jacob Fatu With A Message For Drew McIntyre

We see a video package for Jacob Fatu. In it, “The Samoan Werewolf” discusses his WrestleMania match against Drew McIntyre. Fatu talks about coming from the gutter and coming out on top. He says he’s a survivor and says he’ll destroy McIntyre.

Backstage With Sami Zayn & Nick Aldis

Now we see Sami Zayn is all smiles as he is walking backstage. Zayn thanks SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis for allowing him to go out to the ring and talk to the fans. Zayn apologizes for getting in his feels for being left out of WrestleMania.

Aldis tells Zayn that he deserves it and he earned it and tells Zayn to go out and address the fans and to be excited for getting pyro for his entrance since he’s a champ now. As Zayn starts walking he stops dead in his tracks and is in disbelief because he hears familiar music.

Trick Williams With Lil Yachty Confronted By Sami Zayn & Carmelo Hayes

At ringside, Trick Williams’ music hits and he makes his way out to the ring with Lil Yachty. Williams says he’s here with Lil Yachty because they have Jelly Roll and Pat McAfee so he brought his buddy. Williams has a question for Yachty and says he and Yachty go way back.

Williams asks Yachty if he’ll be in Williams’ corner at WrestleMania. Williams says he will do anything to win at WrestleMania. Williams gets on the turnbuckles and tells production to turn on Sami Zayn’s pyro and they do. Zayn comes out after the pyro goes off and tells Williams that the pageantry thing isn’t his thing.

He says his thing is what he does in the ring unlike Williams with his flashy clothes and his famous friends. Zayn tells Williams that Williams is getting in the ring with the best to ever do it. Zayn says he will humble Williams’ ass at WrestleMania. Williams tells Zayn that Zayn is only on the WrestleMania card because of Williams.

Carmelo Hayes marches out to the ring. Hayes tells Williams they have history and he’ll get his receipts but first he wants to address how Zayn moved last week. Hayes says he carried the title on his back for weeks and then Zayn takes advantage of a cheap-shot. Hayes says the WWE universe wants him and not Zayn.

The crowd chants for Hayes and Hayes tells Zayn to give him his rematch and to listen to the crowd. Zayn says he thinks the world of Hayes and he agrees that Hayes carried the title and he’s not taking anything from Hayes, but Hayes had an open challenge and Zayn answered it and beat Hayes and now Zayn is going to WrestleMania.

Zayn says Hayes can get his rematch after WrestleMania. Williams continues to make fun of Zayn being a ginger and tells Zayn to give Hayes his rematch. Zayn says Williams has a point but Williams is the reason Hayes lost his match. Zayn says they’ve all been screwed over and this time it went in his favor because he’s been screwed a lot.

Hayes tells Zayn to quit yapping and to give him his rematch. Zayn agrees to give Hayes a rematch tonight. Zayn asks Hayes if they’re good and Hayes says they are and leaves without shaking the hand Zayn extended for him to shake. Williams makes fun of Zayn and Zayn clotheslines him over the ropes to end the segment.

Backstage With Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga

Once again we head backstage, where we see Solo Sikoa asking Tama Tonga why he gave the lantern back. Tonga says the lantern was tearing them apart and they need to focus on taking over SmackDown and taking all the titles. Sikoa agrees and says they need to finish The Wyatt Sicks and then they’ll go about new business.

Aleister Black vs. Matt Cardona

Now we return inside the arena, where we get ready for our next match of the evening. This time out it will be another one-on-one contest, with Aleister Black squaring off against Matt Cardona. Following their respective ring walks, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Black takes down Cardona at the bell and Cardona strikes Black. Cardona kicks Black and Black tosses Cardona to the mat. Cardona tosses Black to the mat and both men regroup. Cardona fixes the cast on his arm and hits Black with forearms and punches. Black drops Cardona and attacks Cardona’s bandaged arm and wrist.

Black clobbers Cardona some more and then locks him in an arm bar. Cardona breaks the hold and dropkicks Black. Black is sent over the ropes and Cardona goes out and kicks him. Cardona dodges a kick and punches Black and slams him into the ring apron.

Cardona sends Black into the turnbuckle and Zelina distracts Cardona allowing Black to hit a side Russian leg sweep sending Cardona crashing onto the ring apron. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Black and Cardona still duking it out. Black stomps on Cardona and gets him in a modified Kimora Lock. Cardona breaks free and knocks Black down with a spine-buster. Cardona elbows Black and slams him down face first. Cardona clocks Black.

Black fights back and Cardona counters a suplex into a neck breaker and then kicks Black in the corner. Black is covered and he kicks out at two. Black tosses Cardona into the corner and then sits Cardona on the top rope and kicks him. Black and Cardona fight on the top rope and Cardona slams him down.

He hits a top drop kick and slams down Black with a double under-hook powerbomb and covers Black who kicks out at two. Black kicks Cardona and then hits a brain-buster and Cardona kicks out at two. Black kicks Cardona and Cardona punches Black back. Cardona punches Black and elbows Black. Black connects with Black Mass and pins Cardona.

Winner: Aleister Black

Backstage With Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Backstage, Cathy Kelley talks to Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Bayley says she’s excited for their WrestleMania spot. Valkyria says they’ll take down Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss. Valkyria says this year’s WrestleMania is retribution for Bayley being cut from WrestleMania last year. We head to a commercial break.

Backstage With R-Truth, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

The show returns and we see a video package for the Oba Femi Brock Lesnar saga from WWE Raw. They promote both being on this coming Monday’s show. After that, we shift gears and shoot backstage, where we see R-Truth talking to Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano. Gargano tells Truth that Johnny Wrestling is back and they leave.

Damian Priest comes up to Truth and asks why he agreed to the match against The Miz & Kit Wilson. Truth says Asuka cursed them and Priest says that’s Danhausen. Priest doesn’t get why Truth gave The Miz and Wilson a title shot because they are “cursed”? Truth tells Priest out for Asuka cursing everyone. We head to another break.

Drew McIntyre Sends A Message To Jacob Fatu

This time when the show returns, we see a video package for Drew McIntyre. In the video, “The Scottish Warrior” calls Jacob Fatu a convict and says Fatu is only here because of his family and that Fatu is a noncriminal. McIntyre vows to expose Fatu.

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Inside the arena, we head down to the ring for women’s tag-team action. The bell sounds and immediately all four women go at it. Flair beats on Valkyria in the corner and Bliss punches out Bayley. Valkyria hits a crossbody on Flair and Flair kicks Valkyria to the mat.

Valkyria connects with a spinning heel kick and covers Flair for two count. Bliss is tagged in and Valkyria is double teamed. Bliss hits a tornado DDT. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this women’s tag-team tilt continues.

When the show returns, we see Flair knock Valkyria to the mat and then does the Flair strut. Bliss is tagged in and Valkyria is double teamed. Flair is tagged back in and she tosses Valkyria to the mat and gets her in a leg scissors submission and throws Valkyria around locked in the scissors.

Bliss is tagged back in and Valkyria is double teamed some more. Valkyria tries to tag out but Bliss knocks her to the mat. Bliss hits a double knee and then tries to senton onto Valkyria but Valkyria moves out of the way. Flair is tagged in and she catches Valkyria before Valkyria can tag Bayley.

Valkyria is chopped to the mat and Valkyria takes down Flair and tags in Bayley. Bayley throws Flair around the ring and then punches her in the corner. Bayley knees Flair as she’s draped on the middle rope in the corner. Bayley then hits a sunset flip buckle bomb and covers Flair for a near fall.

Bayley climbs the ropes and Flair meets her there and they trade blows. Valkyria comes from behind and pushes Flair off Bayley and then takes down Bliss. Bayley hits a Flying Elbow on Flair and Flair kicks out of the pin. Valkyria is tagged in and Flair is double teamed and covered and Flair kicks out at two again.

Valkyria kicks Flair from the corner and then she comes off the middle rope and Flair catches her and locks in the Figure 8 and Bayley comes in and makes the save. Bliss kicks Bayley out of the ring and gets tagged in. Valkyria is double teamed again.

Valkyria catches Bliss off the top rope and all hell breaks loose and all four women fight. Bliss and Flair hit Natural Selection on Valkyria and Bayley at the same time and get the win. After the match, Lash Legend and Nia Jax come in the ring and destroy Valkyria, Bayley, Flair and Bliss.

Winners: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

WWE Tag Team Championship

R-Truth & Damian Priest (c) vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson

Now we shoot backstage for a brief pre-match look at Kit Wilson and The Miz ahead of their tag-team title opportunity. The two are seen warming up. The Miz says there is no curse. Just as he says that, however Danhausen shows up behind them.

Danhausen says he’ll come to the ring with them. Wilson tells Danhausen he’s toxic. Danhausen says if he accompanies them he’ll reverse the curse. The Miz tells Danhausen to screw off. Back inside the arena, the entrances begin for the tag-team title tilt.

The challengers, Wilson and Miz, make their way out, as do the reigning and defending WWE Tag-Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Wilson and Truth.

Truth hip thrusts at Wilson and then chops Wilson. Wilson goes after Truth’s arm and tags in The Miz. The Miz kicks Truth several times in the corner and Truth takes down The Miz with shoulder blocks. The Miz is slammed down and Truth goes for The Five Knuckle Shuffle and The Miz kicks Truth.

Truth ends up outside the ring and Wilson uppercuts him. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this high stakes tag-team clash continues. When the show returns, we see The Miz beating on Truth. Truth tags out and Priest comes in and takes out The Miz.

Wilson runs in and Priest slams him down and then runs into both The Miz and Wilson in the corner. Priest walks the ropes and clobbers The Miz. Priest clotheslines The Miz and covers him and Wilson breaks the pin. Truth is tagged in and Wilson is taken out outside the ring by Priest.

Meanwhile, in the ring, Truth and The Miz clothesline each other and Danhausen then comes out to the ring. Danhausen gets on the apron and tries to get The Miz to tag him in. The Miz tells Danhausen to leave and then complains to the ref. Truth tags in Danhausen in and Danhausen runs around the ring.

The Miz tells him he doesn’t belong in the ring and tells him to get out of the ring. Danhausen goes to curse The Miz, however The Miz creates a shield by grabbing the referee and putting him in front of himself. Thus blocking the curse.

The Miz tries for the Skull Crushing Finale but Danhausen vanishes. Truth hits The AA on Wilson and The Miz hits The Skull Crushing Finale on Truth. The ref can’t make the three count because he’s been cursed. Priest is tagged in and hits The South of Heaven for the win. Priest and Truth retain the tag-team titles.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag Team Champions: R-Truth & Damian Priest

Cody Rhodes Reacts To Pat McAfee Attack

Once the match wraps up, business picks up. However, the business has absolutely nothing to do with any of these guys. A fired up and pissed off Cody Rhodes runs out to the ring. He slides in and hits Cross Roads on Wilson and gets on the microphone.

Rhodes talks about Pat McAfee being the mystery caller and the man who directed Orton to snap. Rhodes says McAfee can kiss his ass and insults McAfee. Rhodes talks about how John Cena was the angel on his shoulder and Randy Orton was the devil. Orton was a mentor.

Rhodes says he needs to be a bad guy to beat Orton. Rhodes says he doesn’t know how to be underhanded and shady to fight Orton. He talks about his WrestleMania match being a match with two of the best. He says he is finally listening to the voices in his head and we don’t want to know what they’re saying. We head to a break.

WWE United States Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

It’s main event time!

When the show returns, we head to another video package looking back at more key moments from this past Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw. This time we see footage of how the show ended, with CM Punk and Roman Reigns brawling. It is promoted that Punk will appear live on next Monday’s show.

Back inside the arena, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett run down the updated lineup for WrestleMania 42 Saturday and WrestleMania 42 Sunday. After that, we shift gears and get ready for our next match of the evening, the main event for the WWE United States Championship.

The familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out comes the newly crowned WWE United States Champion for his first title defense, an immediate rematch against the man he won the title from on last week’s show — Carmelo Hayes. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Trick Williams and Lil Yachty coming out to the announce desk for the main event title tilt. After the official pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Hayes and Zayn jump around each other and Zayn gets Hayes in the corner and they lock up. Hayes flips around and reverses some holds and Zayn sends Hayes to the ropes and Hayes gets elbowed and Hayes dropkicks Zayn. Zayn is chopped in the corner and then Hayes sends him to the other corner and smacks him around some more.

Zayn reverses and chops Hayes several times and then goes for 10 punches on but Hayes dodges after five and starts punching Zayn for a 10 count. Zayn clotheslines Hayes to the mat and tries to cover him a few times and Hayes kicks out every time at one. Zayn works on Hayes’ arm and Hayes hits a springboard shoulder check.

He then sends Zayn in the corner. Hayes kicks Zayn and hits a springboard leg drop and covers Zayn. Zayn kicks out and roll out of the ring. Hayes flips over the ropes and takes out Zayn and immediately grabs his left thigh and we cut to a commercial break. When we return, Zayn hits a tornado DDT from the middle rope for a two-count.

Zayn chops Hayes in the corner and Hayes returns some punches of his own. Hayes is kicked in the corner and Zayn then chops Hayes dropping him to the mat and out of the corner. Hayes punches and chops Zayn and hits Dirty Diana and goes for a pin, and Zayn kicks out.

Hayes is in agony after hurting his leg and is unable to execute all his moves. Zayn is rolled up and he kicks out at two. Zayn throws Hayes into the corner with an Exploder. Zayn goes for a Helluva Kick and Hayes kicks Zayn instead and climbs the ropes and hits splashes onto Zayn.

Zayn rolls through on the pin and tries to pin Hayes, but Hayes kicks out. Hayes hits 1st48 out of nowhere and climbs the ropes and misses Nothing but Net and grabs his thigh immediately after landing on his feet. The ref checks on Hayes in the corner and Zayn runs at Hayes and hits the Helluva Kick for the win to retain.

Once the match wraps up, Zayn celebrates in the ring. Lil Yachty and Trick Williams come in. Yachty gets production to cut Zayn’s music and Yachty hypes up Williams and calls Zayn “Gingerbread Man.” Zayn goes for Yachty and Williams attacks Zayn and connects with The Trick Shot. Williams poses with the US title. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Sami Zayn