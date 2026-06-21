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WWE SmackDown Returning To Two-Hour Format Next Month

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE SmackDown is scheduled to return to a two-hour format on July 3rd. USA Network’s program schedule has confirmed that the show will air for 2 hours on that date.

Since the beginning of the year, WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been airing for three hours. Therefore, next week’s episode on June 26th will be the final three-hour show for the time being. Following the July 3rd SmackDown, there will be a new episode of “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman” Season 2 at 10 PM ET. This new season of Braun Strowman’s culinary travel show debuted earlier this month.

This change continues the trend of airing WWE SmackDown for three hours in the first half of the year and switching to a two-hour format in the second half.

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