WWE SmackDown Tickets Selling Well For This Week’s Show In Evansville, IN.

WWE has reportedly sold 5,045 tickets for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

According to Wrestle Tix, there are 1,718 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for a configuration that can seat 6,763 fans.

Scheduled for this week’s two-hour blue brand show is the return of “The Enforcer” of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, as well as LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one main event.

