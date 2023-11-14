WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 11/10/2023

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.195 million viewers, with a rating of 0.57 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 3.59% from this past week’s 2.119 million viewers and up 7.55% from last week’s rating of 0.53 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Empress Of Tomorrow” Asuka, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and “The Queen” Charlotte Flair facing Damage CTRL (Bayley, Kairi Sane and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY) in 6-Woman tag team action.

WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox:

2,195,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.57 AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT:

322,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.12 pic.twitter.com/hah6XYT89G — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) November 13, 2023