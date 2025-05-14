WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/9/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s WWE Backlash go-home episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.455 million viewers and a rating of 0.41 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 3.49% from last week’s 1.406 million viewers and 10.81% from the previous week’s rating of 0.37 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and “The Viper” Randy Orton in a promo segment.