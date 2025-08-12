WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 8/8/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s post-WWE SummerSlam episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.557 million viewers and a rating of 0.48 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is up 0.84% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.544 million and 4.35% from last week’s rating of 0.46 in the same key demographic.

The episode was headlined by 17-time World Champion John Cena and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes taking on “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre and “The Maverick” Logan Paul in a tag team match.