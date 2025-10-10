WWE SmackDown Viewership Hits Four-Year Low Under New Nielsen Ratings System

As reported by PWMania.com, the viewership numbers for last week’s WWE SmackDown hit a four-year low. The show drew a rating of 0.23 in the key 18-49 demographic, with total audience numbers down 16.8% from the previous week, reaching only 1.030 million viewers. These figures were measured using the controversial new Nielsen TV ratings system called the “Big Data + Panel” method.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the lower viewership and ratings for Friday Night SmackDown under this new Nielsen measurement system are causing panic within both WWE and AEW. Officials from both companies, along with their broadcast partners, are concerned as AEW Dynamite and Collision have also experienced below-average numbers under the new system. Last week’s figures for both promotions were significantly lower than those under the old system.

Meltzer also noted that this situation could jeopardize WWE’s relationship with the USA Network, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, given the substantial amount of money the network invests in SmackDown. While it’s unlikely that the show will be canceled, the financial implications are concerning for both WWE and AEW, especially given the investments from their respective broadcast partners—Warner Bros. Discovery for AEW’s Dynamite and Collision.

Meltzer stated that the updated ratings from the new Nielsen measurement will be the benchmark for determining ad rates and ad revenue, which may explain the anxiety within WWE and AEW regarding the latest SmackDown ratings. He emphasized that these new figures will significantly impact the wrestling industry as future decisions will be based on this data.