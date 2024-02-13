WWE Star Hints At Possible Character Change

Bobby Lashley defeated Bronson Reed on this week’s edition of WWE RAW to qualify for the 2024 men’s Elimination Chamber match.

In a video published by WWE, Reed commented on losing his chance to be part of the match in Perth, Australia.

Reed has mostly been used as a heel since his return to WWE, but he is now hinting at a possible change in his character. While speaking with WWE Digital after the show, he expressed regret for disappointing his Australian family and friends.

“Super disappointed. This is what I’ve dreamed about my whole life: being able to be on a WWE PLE in my home country of Australia. I feel like I’ve let down my family, I’ve let down the fans, and I’ve let down all of Australia. I couldn’t get the job done tonight…..I don’t know where I go. I planned 2024 to be a big year for Big Bronson Reed, and it’s not going to plan. I’m just at my wits’ end, and eventually, I’m going to snap.”

Reed also wrote the following on Twitter/X:

“My whole life I dreamed of wrestling on a @WWE PLE in my home country. I’ve failed my people, myself and my family. Sorry.”

In August of 2023, Reed revealed that him and his wife Paige were expecting a baby girl in 2024.

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)