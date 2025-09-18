WWE WrestlePalooza To Get Another Title Bout?, Big Opening Match Confirmed

A pair of major updates surfaced on Thursday regarding the first-ever WWE WrestlePalooza, which takes place this Saturday from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and streams live as WWE’s debut premium live event on ESPN.

Fans at the official WrestlePalooza Store in Indianapolis spotted an event t-shirt that lists Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at the September 20 PLE. While WWE has yet to formally announce the match, the shirt confirms plans for the triple threat. As previously noted, Stratton was pulled from this week’s WWE NXT Homecoming special at the last minute after being deemed not medically cleared. That came following her SmackDown bout with Cargill, which ended with Jax attacking both women.

In a surprising move, WWE also revealed that the highly-anticipated John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar clash will not close WrestlePalooza, but instead kick off the card. The announcement was made during Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, with WWE confirming the bout will serve as the official opener as the company ushers in the new WWE on ESPN era.