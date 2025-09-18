Cody Rhodes Discusses Backstage Leadership, Possible Corporate Future

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes believes a new generation of leadership is emerging behind the scenes in WWE, with several top stars positioned to one day take on roles similar to Triple H.

Appearing on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike, Rhodes was asked about his own ambitions and whether he sees himself stepping into a corporate role in the future. While he acknowledged his interest, he was quick to highlight his peers:

“I think there’s starting to become a fight for it. And I didn’t see that at first. I thought, well, obviously I’m the best candidate… I felt like, I had some experience, and I’d be interested in something like that. But also, it’s very clear that CM Punk is really great at helping develop young talent. He probably has a knack for it more than anybody. Seth Rollins is a little bit more rough around the edges, but would probably be an outstanding boss when it comes down to it.”

Rhodes also mentioned Bayley and Roman Reigns as stars who could have influence in the years ahead, citing the maturity and experience of today’s locker room compared to previous eras.

Rhodes brings a unique perspective, having served as an Executive Vice President for AEW from 2019 to 2022 before returning to WWE. During that time, he played a key role in shaping AEW’s creative and operational direction.

Despite his background, Rhodes admitted he doesn’t feel fully ready yet:

“I would love to throw my name in the hat. I don’t know if I’m ready to do it officially yet. I like the fact that there are the three of us, plus there are tons of other people like Bayley, and Roman [Reigns] will always have a say. Just you’ve got an older locker room now. Booking the industry isn’t always easy. Triple H is doing a great job, so thankfully we have him for quite some time.”

Currently in his second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at the inaugural Wrestlepalooza premium live event on Saturday, September 20.