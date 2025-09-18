Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Rey Mysterio

WWE reportedly has significant plans for Rey Mysterio once the Hall of Famer is cleared to return from injury. According to WrestleVotes Radio, internal discussions suggest that Mysterio is expected to be positioned at the forefront of WWE’s growing partnership with AAA, which the company now owns.

Mysterio has been sidelined since undergoing surgery in April for a torn groin and a ruptured eardrum but is said to be making good progress in his recovery. WWE sources reportedly want to make him a centerpiece of the AAA rollout once he is healthy.

The same report also notes that WWE is considering another AAA co-branded streaming event before the end of 2025, with Survivor Series weekend in San Diego, California emerging as a likely option. San Diego, which has a designated “Rey Mysterio Day” in his honor, would make the city a fitting location for his return.

The WrestleVotes Radio hosts speculated that an ideal main event for a San Diego show could be Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship. The father-son rivalry has been a defining storyline in recent years, beginning with Dominik’s betrayal at Clash at the Castle 2022 and culminating in Rey’s victory over his son at WrestleMania 39.

Mysterio’s connection to AAA runs deep. He wrestled for the promotion from 1992 to 1996, helping popularize the lucha libre style that became his trademark in the U.S. While he has built a Hall of Fame career in WWE, he has continued to honor his roots, making non-wrestling appearances at AAA events like Worlds Collide 2025 and TripleMania XXXIII during his recovery.

The partnership between WWE and AAA officially kicked off with AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025 on June 7, headlined by The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) defeating El Texano Jr., Octagón Jr. & Psycho Clown. With Rey’s recovery on track, his involvement could mark a defining moment in this new era of inter-promotional collaboration.