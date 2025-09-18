AJ Lee Opens Up On Her WWE Return, Ring Rust, Managing Anxiety

AJ Lee’s shocking WWE return after a decade away has quickly become one of the most talked-about stories in wrestling. As seen on the September 5th, 2025 edition of SmackDown, AJ made her comeback to set up a blockbuster tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, where she will team with her husband CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

In an interview with ESPN.com, AJ discussed her decision to step back into the ring, her excitement about working with Becky, the nerves that come with returning, and how she’s preparing for the challenge.

On deciding to make a comeback:

“Gosh, it’s sort of been something that was in the air for the past couple of years as an option. However, when I retired, I was very comfortable staying retired and I felt very complete in my career. So I’ve always said to do something, to embark on a new journey, it has to feel brand new. It has to feel like I’m needed. It has to feel exciting and kind of scary. And so starting this new chapter on ESPN feels like a whole new mountain the company needs to climb. I was flattered that they believed I could help draw eyeballs in that way. But also, Becky is very interesting to me. I think she’s wonderful in the ring, and we have a lot of similarities. She would not be an easy person to get back in the ring with. So that was exciting.”

On possible ring rust after 10 years:

“It’s been 10 years. I try to stretch as much as I can, but you don’t really know what’s going to happen when you get out there. But in the same way that does feel kind of scary — and, as Becky said, a liability in one way — I think it’s an asset because I am unpredictable. I don’t know what I’m going to do when I’m out there. I might go out there and braid her hair. I might bite her in the face. We might four-way kiss. Who knows what’s going to happen on ESPN?”

On the hardest part of returning:

“Quite honestly, managing my anxiety. I get a little nervous with attention, and I’ve been very comfortable as a writer and a producer the past 10 years — being behind the scenes and creating worlds. I didn’t have to be the art, I kind of liked being the artist. But now to be both, to create this cool world and have people looking at me, is a little stressful. But I am very good at managing my anxiety now. I can balance it and keep myself even. The mental part has been the biggest hurdle so far.”

AJ Lee’s return alongside CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will take place at WWE Wrestlepalooza, streamed live on ESPN.