Logan Paul Apologizes After Accidentally Sharing Private Video From The Rock

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has apologized after accidentally sharing a private video message he received from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on his YouTube channel.

The clip, which Paul played in part before quickly cutting it off, revealed that Johnson had reached out to wish him well ahead of an interview with film director Benny Safdie, who directed Johnson’s upcoming film The Smashing Machine.

In the video, Johnson said, “Yo, my brother, I know I look super cool right now. Brother, I know you’re doing Benny Safdie today, I’m so happy that you’re going to meet him. That’s my guy, that’s my brother and he changed my life and I just want you to know that and you guys are going to have an amazing talk. I told Benny how much man I just love you and you guys are going to have a great talk.”

Paul, realizing the message was private, quickly stopped playback and apologized, “I’m just going to listen to the rest of this off camera. Sorry, I shouldn’t have filmed it. I was just very excited, Dwayne Johnson he’s been very nice to me recently.”

The moment marked a significant shift in their relationship. Johnson had cut ties with Paul back in 2017 following the backlash from Paul’s infamous Japan vlog scandal, where he filmed a suicide victim. At the time, Johnson even requested that all of their collaborative content be removed.

Now, years later, the two appear to have reconciled.

Johnson is currently promoting his role as MMA legend Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, set to release October 3. Meanwhile, Paul is coming off a loss to John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris and recently tied the knot.