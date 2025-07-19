WWE Star Reportedly “Fine” After Risky Spot In SmackDown Fatal 4-Way

During last night’s chaotic Fatal Four-Way tag team match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, fans were left concerned after Axiom took a nasty bump to the outside of the ring. The high-flying star appeared to land awkwardly following a top rope spot, sparking speculation about a potential injury.

The match—held in San Antonio—was the main event and featured Axiom teaming with Nathan Frazer in a high-stakes contest to determine the next challengers for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Axiom’s dangerous fall drew audible gasps from the crowd and immediate concern from viewers online.

Shortly after the show, Frazer took to social media to reassure fans. Responding to a fan who posted the clip, Frazer simply wrote:

“Axiom is fine.”

Axiom himself later chimed in, replying to Frazer’s post with a brief but reassuring:

“Right.”

While Axiom and Frazer didn’t win the match, the outcome saw Andrade and Rey Fenix crowned as the new No. 1 contenders. They will now go on to face Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Fans will be relieved to hear that Axiom is okay after what looked like a serious moment in an otherwise action-packed main event.