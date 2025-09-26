WWE Star Targets Dream Showdown With Former Champion

WWE NXT standout Lola Vice has set her sights on a dream showdown with one of the most iconic female wrestlers of the modern era — WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, the former Bellator MMA fighter shared her admiration for Bella and expressed her hope to one day face her in a “big match” on a major stage.

“I would love to have a big match against Nikki Bella. When I shared the ring with her at Evolution, I was so happy to be dancing with her. I remember being in the ring, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe I’m doing this,’” Vice recalled. “I think it’d be cute one day to have a match with her. She’s also a Hispanic woman, I’m just so proud to be part of this time in the WWE.”

Vice, who proudly embraces her Hispanic heritage, sees Bella as both an inspiration and a trailblazer in WWE. Bella — inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her sister Brie Bella in 2021 — recently returned to full-time competition in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, marking her first in-ring appearance in three years. Since then, she’s been a fixture on the Raw roster, engaging in rivalries with top stars including Becky Lynch.

Before her initial retirement due to a career-threatening neck injury, Bella became one of the most influential women in WWE history. She held the WWE Divas Championship for a record-breaking 301 days, popularized the “Fearless” persona, and helped spearhead WWE’s women’s evolution through her roles on reality series Total Divas and Total Bellas.

For Vice, the potential match would be a full-circle moment. Before signing with WWE in 2022, she was a professional MMA fighter, holding a 4-1 record in Bellator’s flyweight division and earning a black belt in Taekwondo. Since transitioning to pro wrestling, she has adapted quickly and emerged as one of NXT’s rising stars.

A showdown between the rising prospect and the legendary Hall of Famer would mark a generational clash — and if Lola Vice gets her wish, it could be one of the most talked-about women’s matches in WWE’s future.