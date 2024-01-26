WWE Stars Told Not To Discuss Allegations Against Vince McMahon

The horrifying claims made against Vince McMahon in a recent lawsuit brought by Janel Grant, which also contained accusations against John Laurinatis, a former WWE executive, are still causing controversy.

The allegations date back to when McMahon was still running WWE as CEO and Chairman. She claimed McMahon coerced her into engaging in sexual activities with himself and other men, and that he shared explicit photos of the victim with men inside and outside of the company, including a former WWE/UFC Champion.

Both McMahon and TKO have issued statements in response to the allegations. McMahon’s statement can be found by clicking here, as well as TKO’s at this link.

This comes ahead of Saturday’s Royal Rumble PLE, which will feature WWE stars giving media interviews both before and after the event.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “WWE talent was told to lay low and not talk about anything other than the Royal Rumble or storyline-related things.”