WWE Summer Tour Live Event Results From Albuquerque, New Mexico 7/12/2026

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Summer Tour live event at the Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– PENTA (c) def. “All Ego” Ethan Page to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair def. Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne via DQ in a Singles Match.

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green def. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Danhausen def. Kit Wilson in a Singles Match.

– 2026 WWE King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi and “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. The Vision (WWE World Tag Team Champions “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Pressure” Austin Theory) via DQ in a Tag Team Match due to interference from Maxxine Dupri.

– Chad Gable def. “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev in a Singles Match.

– Trick Williams (c) def. Carmelo Hayes to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER and “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a Tag Team Match.