WWE SummerSlam Lineups For Nights 1 & 2 Revealed

The lineups for nights one and two of WWE SummerSlam are set.

Scheduled for each night are the following bouts:

WWE SummerSlam Night One (8/2/2025)

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

* Cardi B hosts

And for night two on Aug. 3:

WWE SummerSlam Night Two (8/3/2025)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship – No DQ, No Countouts – If Becky wins, Lyra can never challenge for the title again: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

* WWE United States Championship – Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY