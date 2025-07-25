WWE SummerSlam Lineups For Nights 1 & 2 Revealed

The lineups for nights one and two of WWE SummerSlam are set.
Scheduled for each night are the following bouts:
WWE SummerSlam Night One (8/2/2025)
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair
* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
* Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
* Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
* Cardi B hosts
And for night two on Aug. 3:
WWE SummerSlam Night Two (8/3/2025)
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles
* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship – No DQ, No Countouts – If Becky wins, Lyra can never challenge for the title again: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
* WWE United States Championship – Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY