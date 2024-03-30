WWE To Hold The First Hour Of This Monday’s RAW Commercial Free

WWE announced that this Monday’s WrestleMania XL go-home episode of the show will run their first-hour commercial free.

The show, which takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, will see The Bloodline (WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) appear.

Monday’s show will also see #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) team up with the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to face The Judgment Day (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions “Señor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest and Finn Balor, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.