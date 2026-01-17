WWE Tryout Attendee Withdraws After Suffering Concussion

Social media personality Sallie Grace, who boasts more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, has revealed that she was forced to withdraw from a WWE tryout after suffering a concussion during the session.

Grace detailed the experience in a series of videos posted to social media, describing what she felt were unsafe conditions that led to her injury. “I got hit in the head a bunch of times in an unsafe manner, and I am stupid. I got concussed. I got hit in the head a bunch, and I was taking a lot of falls, and someone took a rope and was swinging the rope during an improv session and let go and hit the back of my head.”

Grace claimed the environment was chaotic, with participants crowding one another while trying to stand out. “Everyone’s so up on each other. No one was spread the safe. Everyone’s super busy trying to oppressed, and people are getting injured. One girl got kicked in the head.”

In a follow-up video, Grace elaborated on how serious the situation felt to her, noting that the concussion was unlike any physical trauma she had experienced before. “It was the first time it’s ever happened to me. I’ve fallen on concrete skateboarding. I was a gymnast my whole life. I’ve taken slams, but I had to stop running bunches yesterday because I knew my brain, something wasn’t right in my brain.”

She also explained that she was repeatedly encouraged to take harder bumps despite her concerns. “When you fall on your back. They kept telling me to do it harder, go harder.”

Grace said approaching the coaches to step away from the tryout took courage, especially in front of other participants. “I go up to the coach, and it took a lot of nerve. In front of everybody, I went up, I shook his hand… I had to take the ‘L’ on that one.”

Ultimately, Grace said she made the decision to withdraw in order to protect her long-term health, even though she believes there may be consequences. “I stepped out to protect my noggin, but it was just crazy. Everyone’s getting concussed left and right, and they’re saying that there’s going to be more happening. I’m obviously facing repercussions right.”

The situation has sparked discussion online regarding safety protocols at high-pressure wrestling tryouts, particularly as WWE continues recruiting talent from outside traditional wrestling backgrounds.