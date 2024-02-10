WWE Website Mistakenly Reveals Names Planned For The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

The participants in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match appear to be shown in a brief graphic that was posted on WWE.com (see below).

According to the graphic, the match will pit Liv Morgan against Naomi, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton to see who will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship.

That demonstrates how stacked the women’s division is and is a testament to the effort put into elevating the women’s roster over the years, particularly under Triple H and Shawn Michaels’ creative regime.

There is always the possibility that plans will change, but as of today, this appears to be the scheduled match for the Women’s Chamber. If you watched the WrestleMania Kick Off, they appear to be leaning heavily towards Lynch challenging Ripley for the title at WrestleMania. Whether or not that happens depends on the outcome of the Chamber match.

This week on SmackDown, Bianca Belair defeated Michin to advance to the Chamber match.