WWE World Announces Major Superstar Appearances For WrestleMania 42 Week

Fanatics has announced that Danhausen, LA Knight, The “Original” El Grande Americano, and Austin Theory of The Vision are scheduled to appear at WWE World during WrestleMania 42 week.

LA Knight will make an appearance on Monday, April 20th, while Danhausen, El Grande Americano, and Austin Theory will be present on Thursday, April 16th, and Sunday, April 19th.

Tickets to WWE World are now available on the Fanatics website. The event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall from April 16th to April 20th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dahausen, “Original" El Grande Americano, & Austin Theory are headed to WWE World on Thursday, April 16 & Sunday, April 19 🎰 A valid WWE World admission tix is required to buy autograph & photo ops. Get yours today. Details coming soon. 🎟 BUY TIX: https://t.co/AbI85SO1q5 pic.twitter.com/MwwLZjmHSx — Fanatics Events (@fanatics_events) March 18, 2026